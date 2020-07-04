All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6205 Silvery Moon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6205 Silvery Moon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6205 Silvery Moon Drive

6205 Silvery Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6205 Silvery Moon Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a spacious 3 bedroom home . Hardwood flooring through out the house. Kitchen comes with appliances as a bonus. Backyard is oversize for family gathering. This home won't last long.

Owner is only accepting SECTION 8 Vouchers .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have any available units?
6205 Silvery Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6205 Silvery Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Silvery Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Silvery Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University