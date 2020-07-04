Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6205 Silvery Moon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6205 Silvery Moon Drive
6205 Silvery Moon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6205 Silvery Moon Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a spacious 3 bedroom home . Hardwood flooring through out the house. Kitchen comes with appliances as a bonus. Backyard is oversize for family gathering. This home won't last long.
Owner is only accepting SECTION 8 Vouchers .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have any available units?
6205 Silvery Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6205 Silvery Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Silvery Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Silvery Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Silvery Moon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Silvery Moon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
