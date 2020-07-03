Rent Calculator
6205 Llano Avenue
6205 Llano Avenue
6205 Llano Avenue
Location
6205 Llano Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex in lakewood heights! Bottom floor features wood through out with the living, kitchen, dining and half bath.Upstairs has 2 oversized bedroom with a shared bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6205 Llano Avenue have any available units?
6205 Llano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6205 Llano Avenue have?
Some of 6205 Llano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6205 Llano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Llano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Llano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Llano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6205 Llano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Llano Avenue offers parking.
Does 6205 Llano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 Llano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Llano Avenue have a pool?
No, 6205 Llano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Llano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6205 Llano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Llano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Llano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
