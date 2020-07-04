All apartments in Dallas
6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209

6201 Bordeaux Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Bordeaux Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Oaklawn 1/1 $1200 w/Garden, Wood floors - Property Id: 59830

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Oaklawn unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59830
Property Id 59830

(RLNE5718515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 have any available units?
6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 have?
Some of 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 offer parking?
No, 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 have a pool?
Yes, 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 has a pool.
Does 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 have accessible units?
No, 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 has units with dishwashers.

