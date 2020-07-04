6201 Bordeaux Ave, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities
Oaklawn 1/1 $1200 w/Garden, Wood floors - Property Id: 59830
PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.
Oaklawn unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.
Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59830
Property Id 59830
(RLNE5718515)