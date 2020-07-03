Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 620 Woolsey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
620 Woolsey Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 Woolsey Drive
620 Woolsey Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
620 Woolsey Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Wynnewood North N.A.
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice home next to Bishop Arts!! Large yard for entertaining!! Ready for your Client.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 Woolsey Drive have any available units?
620 Woolsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 620 Woolsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Woolsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Woolsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 Woolsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 620 Woolsey Drive offer parking?
No, 620 Woolsey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 620 Woolsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Woolsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Woolsey Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Woolsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Woolsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Woolsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Woolsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Woolsey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Woolsey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Woolsey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University