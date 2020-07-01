All apartments in Dallas
619 N Windomere Avenue
619 N Windomere Avenue

619 North Windomere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

619 North Windomere Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come look at this beauty and Spacious craftsman home located in the very popular Oak Cliff area near by the trendy Bishop Arts, It has been updated lavishly with an amazing remodeling and tons of original character, AWESOME porch which will host parties and lazy afternoons ,this home embraces the charm of the 1920's and adding modern touches of the 2019, kitchen with an island and tall custom kitchen cabinets, granite c-tops and tiled backsplash, ss appliances, Large master includes a private master bath, 2nd bath with a tub, lots of closets, utility with new W&Dryer, big open back yard with a rear entry and huge area for parking, Privacy wood fence with a front iron gate and rear Iron gate,is Move-in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 N Windomere Avenue have any available units?
619 N Windomere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 N Windomere Avenue have?
Some of 619 N Windomere Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 N Windomere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
619 N Windomere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 N Windomere Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 619 N Windomere Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 619 N Windomere Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 619 N Windomere Avenue offers parking.
Does 619 N Windomere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 N Windomere Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 N Windomere Avenue have a pool?
No, 619 N Windomere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 619 N Windomere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 619 N Windomere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 619 N Windomere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 N Windomere Avenue has units with dishwashers.

