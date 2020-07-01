619 N Windomere Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come look at this beauty and Spacious craftsman home located in the very popular Oak Cliff area near by the trendy Bishop Arts, It has been updated lavishly with an amazing remodeling and tons of original character, AWESOME porch which will host parties and lazy afternoons ,this home embraces the charm of the 1920's and adding modern touches of the 2019, kitchen with an island and tall custom kitchen cabinets, granite c-tops and tiled backsplash, ss appliances, Large master includes a private master bath, 2nd bath with a tub, lots of closets, utility with new W&Dryer, big open back yard with a rear entry and huge area for parking, Privacy wood fence with a front iron gate and rear Iron gate,is Move-in ready