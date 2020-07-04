Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 619 Midvale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
619 Midvale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
619 Midvale Dr
619 Midvale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
619 Midvale Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4607474)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 619 Midvale Dr have any available units?
619 Midvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 619 Midvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
619 Midvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Midvale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 619 Midvale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 619 Midvale Dr offer parking?
No, 619 Midvale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 619 Midvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Midvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Midvale Dr have a pool?
No, 619 Midvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 619 Midvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 619 Midvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Midvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Midvale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Midvale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Midvale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University