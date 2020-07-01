Rent Calculator
619 Hambrick Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
619 Hambrick Road
No Longer Available
Location
619 Hambrick Road, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Old Lake Highlands beauty! Home is nicely redone with hardwoods, newer roof, nice appliances and much more! Rent includes yardwork! We are pet and roommate friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
1
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 619 Hambrick Road have any available units?
619 Hambrick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 619 Hambrick Road have?
Some of 619 Hambrick Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 619 Hambrick Road currently offering any rent specials?
619 Hambrick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Hambrick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Hambrick Road is pet friendly.
Does 619 Hambrick Road offer parking?
Yes, 619 Hambrick Road offers parking.
Does 619 Hambrick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Hambrick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Hambrick Road have a pool?
No, 619 Hambrick Road does not have a pool.
Does 619 Hambrick Road have accessible units?
No, 619 Hambrick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Hambrick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Hambrick Road has units with dishwashers.
Richardson, TX
