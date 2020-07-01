Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6166 llano Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6166 llano Avenue
6166 Llano Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6166 Llano Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
2017 New construction single family attached located a half block from tietze park. 3 bedrooms upstairs, and great back porch on quiet corner lot. Photos coming soon as current tenants are moving out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6166 llano Avenue have any available units?
6166 llano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6166 llano Avenue have?
Some of 6166 llano Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6166 llano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6166 llano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6166 llano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6166 llano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6166 llano Avenue offer parking?
No, 6166 llano Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6166 llano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6166 llano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6166 llano Avenue have a pool?
No, 6166 llano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6166 llano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6166 llano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6166 llano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6166 llano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
