Wonderfully maintained, Mechanically sound and updated Caruth Terrace cottage. Large trees, big back yard, newer thermal double insulated windows, a beautiful kitchen with Craftmaid cabinetry. 2 beds - 1 bath - this home won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6164 Ravendale Lane have any available units?
6164 Ravendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6164 Ravendale Lane have?
Some of 6164 Ravendale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6164 Ravendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6164 Ravendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.