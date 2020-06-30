All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6164 Ravendale Lane

6164 Ravendale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6164 Ravendale Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully maintained, Mechanically sound and updated Caruth Terrace cottage. Large trees, big back yard, newer thermal double insulated windows, a beautiful kitchen with Craftmaid cabinetry. 2 beds - 1 bath - this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6164 Ravendale Lane have any available units?
6164 Ravendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6164 Ravendale Lane have?
Some of 6164 Ravendale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6164 Ravendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6164 Ravendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 Ravendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6164 Ravendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6164 Ravendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6164 Ravendale Lane offers parking.
Does 6164 Ravendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6164 Ravendale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 Ravendale Lane have a pool?
No, 6164 Ravendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6164 Ravendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6164 Ravendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 Ravendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6164 Ravendale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

