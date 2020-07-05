All apartments in Dallas
6163 Balcony Lane

Location

6163 Balcony Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! A kitchen island which leads to dining area! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6163 Balcony Lane have any available units?
6163 Balcony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6163 Balcony Lane have?
Some of 6163 Balcony Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6163 Balcony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6163 Balcony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6163 Balcony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6163 Balcony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6163 Balcony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6163 Balcony Lane offers parking.
Does 6163 Balcony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6163 Balcony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6163 Balcony Lane have a pool?
No, 6163 Balcony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6163 Balcony Lane have accessible units?
No, 6163 Balcony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6163 Balcony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6163 Balcony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

