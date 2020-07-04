All apartments in Dallas
616 Scottsboro Lane
616 Scottsboro Lane

616 Scottsboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

616 Scottsboro Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Glenview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Scottsboro Lane have any available units?
616 Scottsboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Scottsboro Lane have?
Some of 616 Scottsboro Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Scottsboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
616 Scottsboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Scottsboro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 616 Scottsboro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 616 Scottsboro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 616 Scottsboro Lane offers parking.
Does 616 Scottsboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Scottsboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Scottsboro Lane have a pool?
No, 616 Scottsboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 616 Scottsboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 616 Scottsboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Scottsboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Scottsboro Lane has units with dishwashers.

