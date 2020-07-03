Rent Calculator
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C
616 North Edgefield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
616 North Edgefield Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful unit located in the heart of Oak Cliff.
Rental Unit includes, Refrigerator, a/c unit, and stove/oven range.
The unit is on the second floor and you don't have to worry about the water bill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C have any available units?
616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C have?
Some of 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C currently offering any rent specials?
616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C pet-friendly?
No, 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C offer parking?
Yes, 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C offers parking.
Does 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C have a pool?
No, 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C does not have a pool.
Does 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C have accessible units?
No, 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C does not have accessible units.
Does 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 N. EDGEFIELD AVE - C does not have units with dishwashers.
