Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6159 Cupertino Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6159 Cupertino Trl
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:32 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6159 Cupertino Trl
6159 Cupertino Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6159 Cupertino Trail, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5083277)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6159 Cupertino Trl have any available units?
6159 Cupertino Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6159 Cupertino Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6159 Cupertino Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 Cupertino Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6159 Cupertino Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6159 Cupertino Trl offer parking?
No, 6159 Cupertino Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6159 Cupertino Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6159 Cupertino Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 Cupertino Trl have a pool?
No, 6159 Cupertino Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6159 Cupertino Trl have accessible units?
No, 6159 Cupertino Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 Cupertino Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6159 Cupertino Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6159 Cupertino Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6159 Cupertino Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University