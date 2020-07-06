6151 N Bandera Avenue

Amenities
FIRST FLOOR UNIT Utilities included! Hand-scraped wood floors, just freshly painted throughout. Large windows, oversize living areas and bedrooms plenty of natural light and large closets. Living completely open to dining, creating a large, flexible living space. Vintage kitchen with tile floors, fridge included. Stack Washer Dryer in hallway closet included. Access to pool & covered parking. Heavily-treed neighborhood in Preston Hollow, located behind pink wall and walking distance to Preston Center shopping & dining.