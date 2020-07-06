All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6151 N Bandera Avenue

6151 Bandera Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6151 Bandera Ave, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
FIRST FLOOR UNIT Utilities included! Hand-scraped wood floors, just freshly painted throughout. Large windows, oversize living areas and bedrooms plenty of natural light and large closets. Living completely open to dining, creating a large, flexible living space. Vintage kitchen with tile floors, fridge included. Stack Washer Dryer in hallway closet included. Access to pool & covered parking. Heavily-treed neighborhood in Preston Hollow, located behind pink wall and walking distance to Preston Center shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 N Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6151 N Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6151 N Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6151 N Bandera Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 N Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6151 N Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 N Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6151 N Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6151 N Bandera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6151 N Bandera Avenue offers parking.
Does 6151 N Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6151 N Bandera Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 N Bandera Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6151 N Bandera Avenue has a pool.
Does 6151 N Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6151 N Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 N Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 N Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

