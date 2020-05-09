Rent Calculator
Dallas
6137 Brandeis Lane
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:21 AM
1 of 35
6137 Brandeis Lane
6137 Brandeis Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6137 Brandeis Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
University
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6137 Brandeis Lane have any available units?
6137 Brandeis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6137 Brandeis Lane have?
Some of 6137 Brandeis Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6137 Brandeis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6137 Brandeis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 Brandeis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6137 Brandeis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6137 Brandeis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6137 Brandeis Lane offers parking.
Does 6137 Brandeis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6137 Brandeis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 Brandeis Lane have a pool?
No, 6137 Brandeis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6137 Brandeis Lane have accessible units?
No, 6137 Brandeis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 Brandeis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6137 Brandeis Lane has units with dishwashers.
