6136 Oram Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM
6136 Oram Street
6136 Oram Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6136 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6136 Oram Street have any available units?
6136 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6136 Oram Street have?
Some of 6136 Oram Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6136 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Oram Street pet-friendly?
No, 6136 Oram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6136 Oram Street offer parking?
No, 6136 Oram Street does not offer parking.
Does 6136 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 Oram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 6136 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 6136 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 6136 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6136 Oram Street has units with dishwashers.
