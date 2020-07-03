Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6123 Balcony Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6123 Balcony Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6123 Balcony Lane
6123 Balcony Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6123 Balcony Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan. spacious kitchen and large family room. Large backyard. Fresh Paint and Flooring in process of being installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6123 Balcony Lane have any available units?
6123 Balcony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6123 Balcony Lane have?
Some of 6123 Balcony Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6123 Balcony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Balcony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Balcony Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6123 Balcony Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6123 Balcony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Balcony Lane offers parking.
Does 6123 Balcony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 Balcony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Balcony Lane have a pool?
No, 6123 Balcony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Balcony Lane have accessible units?
No, 6123 Balcony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Balcony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 Balcony Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University