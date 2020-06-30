Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 BR/1 Bath Home for rent in East Dallas Neighborhood



$1,850



Immediate availability for a 2 bed/1 bath single family home located in the East Dallas/Mount Auburn neighborhood near Downtown. Easy commute to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum via the Santa Fe Trail by foot/bicycle.



• 612 Martinique Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223

• 1170 sq ft., 2 Bed/1 Batch w/bonus room

• Kitchen features ALL NEW Cabinets/Granite counter-tops/Floor/Built in

cabinets/Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas

Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher)

• Laundry Room w/Hookups (Washer & Dryer available for $30 per month)

• Hardwood floors

• Bathroom updated

• Central Air Conditioning and heating

• Bonus Room – Office/Walk-in Closet or baby room

• Large backyard fully fenced w/storage shed

• Front Porch with great space for sitting area

• Bi-weekly lawn service included

• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed (non-refundable pet deposit required)

• Off Street Parking

• Rent: $1,850

• Security Deposit: $1,850



***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.



Video tour: https://youtu.be/7RxXksTo_ug