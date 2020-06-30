All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 612 Martinique Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
612 Martinique Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:39 AM

612 Martinique Avenue

612 Martinique Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Martinique Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 BR/1 Bath Home for rent in East Dallas Neighborhood

$1,850

Immediate availability for a 2 bed/1 bath single family home located in the East Dallas/Mount Auburn neighborhood near Downtown. Easy commute to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum via the Santa Fe Trail by foot/bicycle.

• 612 Martinique Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
• 1170 sq ft., 2 Bed/1 Batch w/bonus room
• Kitchen features ALL NEW Cabinets/Granite counter-tops/Floor/Built in
cabinets/Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher)
• Laundry Room w/Hookups (Washer & Dryer available for $30 per month)
• Hardwood floors
• Bathroom updated
• Central Air Conditioning and heating
• Bonus Room – Office/Walk-in Closet or baby room
• Large backyard fully fenced w/storage shed
• Front Porch with great space for sitting area
• Bi-weekly lawn service included
• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed (non-refundable pet deposit required)
• Off Street Parking
• Rent: $1,850
• Security Deposit: $1,850

***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.

Video tour: https://youtu.be/7RxXksTo_ug

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Martinique Avenue have any available units?
612 Martinique Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Martinique Avenue have?
Some of 612 Martinique Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Martinique Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 Martinique Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Martinique Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Martinique Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 612 Martinique Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 612 Martinique Avenue offers parking.
Does 612 Martinique Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Martinique Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Martinique Avenue have a pool?
No, 612 Martinique Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 612 Martinique Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 Martinique Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Martinique Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Martinique Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University