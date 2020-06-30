Amenities
2 BR/1 Bath Home for rent in East Dallas Neighborhood
$1,850
Immediate availability for a 2 bed/1 bath single family home located in the East Dallas/Mount Auburn neighborhood near Downtown. Easy commute to White Rock Lake or Deep Ellum via the Santa Fe Trail by foot/bicycle.
• 612 Martinique Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
• 1170 sq ft., 2 Bed/1 Batch w/bonus room
• Kitchen features ALL NEW Cabinets/Granite counter-tops/Floor/Built in
cabinets/Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas
Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher)
• Laundry Room w/Hookups (Washer & Dryer available for $30 per month)
• Hardwood floors
• Bathroom updated
• Central Air Conditioning and heating
• Bonus Room – Office/Walk-in Closet or baby room
• Large backyard fully fenced w/storage shed
• Front Porch with great space for sitting area
• Bi-weekly lawn service included
• Most Dogs/Cats welcomed (non-refundable pet deposit required)
• Off Street Parking
• Rent: $1,850
• Security Deposit: $1,850
***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant.
Video tour: https://youtu.be/7RxXksTo_ug