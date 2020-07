Amenities

Fabulous split level surrounded by woods and creek. Tiled entry to downstairs master with access to deck. Private back yard with lots of trees. Wet bar and fireplace in huge bright living room with access to second story balcony deck. Kitchen has breakfast bar overlooking living room. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included. Water and trash service included.



No smokers. Pets Negotiable but require screening. Check availability date. No housing Vouchers. No section 8 Accepted.