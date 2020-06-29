Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6118 Saratoga Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6118 Saratoga Circle
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6118 Saratoga Circle
6118 Saratoga Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6118 Saratoga Circle, Dallas, TX 75214
University
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6118 Saratoga Circle have any available units?
6118 Saratoga Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6118 Saratoga Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Saratoga Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Saratoga Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6118 Saratoga Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6118 Saratoga Circle offer parking?
No, 6118 Saratoga Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6118 Saratoga Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Saratoga Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Saratoga Circle have a pool?
No, 6118 Saratoga Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Saratoga Circle have accessible units?
No, 6118 Saratoga Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Saratoga Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 Saratoga Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 Saratoga Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 Saratoga Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University