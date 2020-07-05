All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:30 PM

6112 Silvery Moon Dr

6112 Silvery Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Silvery Moon Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Silvery Moon Dr have any available units?
6112 Silvery Moon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Silvery Moon Dr have?
Some of 6112 Silvery Moon Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Silvery Moon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Silvery Moon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Silvery Moon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 Silvery Moon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6112 Silvery Moon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Silvery Moon Dr offers parking.
Does 6112 Silvery Moon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Silvery Moon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Silvery Moon Dr have a pool?
No, 6112 Silvery Moon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6112 Silvery Moon Dr have accessible units?
No, 6112 Silvery Moon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Silvery Moon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 Silvery Moon Dr has units with dishwashers.

