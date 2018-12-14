All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6110 Songwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6110 Songwood Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:21 PM

6110 Songwood Drive

6110 Songwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6110 Songwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Home includes large fenced in yard, 2 living areas (one with wood burning fireplace), spacious rooms- just to name a few perks. Convenient access to highways for the commuters. Inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Songwood Drive have any available units?
6110 Songwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6110 Songwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Songwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Songwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6110 Songwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6110 Songwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6110 Songwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6110 Songwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Songwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Songwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6110 Songwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Songwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6110 Songwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Songwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 Songwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 Songwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 Songwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University