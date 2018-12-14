6110 Songwood Drive

Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Home includes large fenced in yard, 2 living areas (one with wood burning fireplace), spacious rooms- just to name a few perks. Convenient access to highways for the commuters. Inquire today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
