Charming 2-1.5-1 ch/a fans hardwoods screened porch fridge w icemaker w/d gas stove microwave dishwasher disposal storage shed large fenced back yard all located on quiet cul-we-sac & ez walk to DART Green line. 700+ credit score Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125744 Property Id 125744
(RLNE5878930)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6109 greenmere place have any available units?
6109 greenmere place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 greenmere place have?
Some of 6109 greenmere place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 greenmere place currently offering any rent specials?
6109 greenmere place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 greenmere place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 greenmere place is pet friendly.
Does 6109 greenmere place offer parking?
No, 6109 greenmere place does not offer parking.
Does 6109 greenmere place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6109 greenmere place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 greenmere place have a pool?
No, 6109 greenmere place does not have a pool.
Does 6109 greenmere place have accessible units?
No, 6109 greenmere place does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 greenmere place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 greenmere place has units with dishwashers.
