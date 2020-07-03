All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6081 Milton Street #242 - 1
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:11 PM

6081 Milton Street #242 - 1

6081 Milton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6081 Milton Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Upstairs, southeast facing, corner unit. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances. All rooms nicely sized, tall ceilings. Split Bedrooms. Stacked washer and dryer included. The living room has a balcony and corner fireplace with tile accents. Split bedrooms, both with walk-in closets. One carport space. Balcony.
Public Driving Directions: Located on Milton, between Danbury Ln and Amesbury Dr. This unit is located on the back side of the first building that is between the driveways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 have any available units?
6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 have?
Some of 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 offers parking.
Does 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 have a pool?
No, 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6081 Milton Street #242 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University