6081 Milton Street #242 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Upstairs, southeast facing, corner unit. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances. All rooms nicely sized, tall ceilings. Split Bedrooms. Stacked washer and dryer included. The living room has a balcony and corner fireplace with tile accents. Split bedrooms, both with walk-in closets. One carport space. Balcony.

Public Driving Directions: Located on Milton, between Danbury Ln and Amesbury Dr. This unit is located on the back side of the first building that is between the driveways.