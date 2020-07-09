Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
606 Centre Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:04 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
606 Centre Street
606 Centre Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
606 Centre Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NICE EFFICIENCY APARTMENT IN 4 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING. FRESHLY PAINTED. HARDWOOD FLOORS. 1 YEAR LEASE. $400 DEPOSIT. $50 APPLICATION FEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 Centre Street have any available units?
606 Centre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 606 Centre Street have?
Some of 606 Centre Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 606 Centre Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 Centre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Centre Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 Centre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 606 Centre Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 Centre Street offers parking.
Does 606 Centre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Centre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Centre Street have a pool?
No, 606 Centre Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 Centre Street have accessible units?
No, 606 Centre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Centre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Centre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
