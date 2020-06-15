605 South Oak Cliff Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208 Sunset
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled first-floor unit, located near Bishop Arts District & Restaurants. Fresh new carpet, stainless steel appliances, and covered parking in the back. Information Deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed. Please, verify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have any available units?
605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have?
Some of 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.