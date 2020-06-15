All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:50 PM

605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard

605 South Oak Cliff Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

605 South Oak Cliff Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled first-floor unit, located near Bishop Arts District & Restaurants.
Fresh new carpet, stainless steel appliances, and covered parking in the back.
Information Deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed. Please, verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have any available units?
605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have?
Some of 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard offers parking.
Does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have a pool?
No, 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 S Oak Cliff Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University