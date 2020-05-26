Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
605 Oceanview Drive
605 Oceanview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
605 Oceanview Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is three bedroom, two bath home located on a corner lot in Dallas, Texas
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Oceanview Drive have any available units?
605 Oceanview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 605 Oceanview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Oceanview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Oceanview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Oceanview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 Oceanview Drive offer parking?
No, 605 Oceanview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 605 Oceanview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Oceanview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Oceanview Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Oceanview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Oceanview Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Oceanview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Oceanview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Oceanview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Oceanview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Oceanview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
