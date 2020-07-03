Rent Calculator
604 Centre Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 1
604 Centre Street
604 Centre St
·
Location
604 Centre St, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NICE DOWNSTAIRS 1 BED, 1 BATH APARTMENT INSIDE A 4-PLEX. TILE FLOORS. FRESH PAINT, WINDOW AC. ONE YEAR LEASE. $40 APPLICATION FEE. $500 DEPOSIT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 Centre Street have any available units?
604 Centre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 604 Centre Street have?
Some of 604 Centre Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 604 Centre Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 Centre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Centre Street pet-friendly?
No, 604 Centre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 604 Centre Street offer parking?
Yes, 604 Centre Street offers parking.
Does 604 Centre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Centre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Centre Street have a pool?
No, 604 Centre Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 Centre Street have accessible units?
No, 604 Centre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Centre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Centre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
