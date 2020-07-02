6038 Victor Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1926 Tudor Style 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex in East Dallas. Light and bright with beautiful hardwood floors and lots of windows for great natural light. Enter into spacious living room with mock FP and separate dining room. Kitchen is updated with granite counters and custom cabinets. White glass appliances include gas range, built in microwave, refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher. Full size stack washer and dryer-Not Warranted. Spacious bedroom overlooking large fenced backyard. Ceiling fans, 2 window AC units. Tank-less water heater. Lots of closet space for extra storage. Pets are case by case. Tenant maintains their half of yard.