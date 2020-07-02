All apartments in Dallas
6038 Victor Street

6038 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

6038 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1926 Tudor Style 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex in East Dallas. Light and bright with beautiful hardwood floors and lots of windows for great natural light. Enter into spacious living room with mock FP and separate dining room. Kitchen is updated with granite counters and custom cabinets. White glass appliances include gas range, built in microwave, refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher. Full size stack washer and dryer-Not Warranted. Spacious bedroom overlooking large fenced backyard. Ceiling fans, 2 window AC units. Tank-less water heater. Lots of closet space for extra storage. Pets are case by case. Tenant maintains their half of yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 Victor Street have any available units?
6038 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6038 Victor Street have?
Some of 6038 Victor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
6038 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 Victor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6038 Victor Street is pet friendly.
Does 6038 Victor Street offer parking?
No, 6038 Victor Street does not offer parking.
Does 6038 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6038 Victor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 6038 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 6038 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 6038 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6038 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.

