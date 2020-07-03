All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 13 2020 at 1:09 AM

6035 Chimera

6035 Chimera Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6035 Chimera Ct, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning new Single Family development with executive type finishes. Chic and modern finishes abound with spacious interior and virtually no yard to maintain. Fabulous location with Lakewood shopping, dining and entertainment.
Stunning new East Dallas Development featuring detached single family homes. Executive type finishes including beautiful hardwood floors, silestone counters, decorative lighting, iron railings, balcony, tile backsplashes, huge master with walk-in closet, chic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Ideal Lakewood location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Chimera have any available units?
6035 Chimera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 Chimera have?
Some of 6035 Chimera's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Chimera currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Chimera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Chimera pet-friendly?
Yes, 6035 Chimera is pet friendly.
Does 6035 Chimera offer parking?
Yes, 6035 Chimera offers parking.
Does 6035 Chimera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 Chimera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Chimera have a pool?
No, 6035 Chimera does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Chimera have accessible units?
No, 6035 Chimera does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Chimera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6035 Chimera has units with dishwashers.

