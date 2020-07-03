6035 Chimera

Amenities
Stunning new East Dallas Development featuring detached single family homes. Executive type finishes including beautiful hardwood floors, silestone counters, decorative lighting, iron railings, balcony, tile backsplashes, huge master with walk-in closet, chic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Ideal Lakewood location.