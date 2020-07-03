6035 Chimera

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning new Single Family development with executive type finishes. Chic and modern finishes abound with spacious interior and virtually no yard to maintain. Fabulous location with Lakewood shopping, dining and entertainment.

Stunning new East Dallas Development featuring detached single family homes. Executive type finishes including beautiful hardwood floors, silestone counters, decorative lighting, iron railings, balcony, tile backsplashes, huge master with walk-in closet, chic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Ideal Lakewood location.