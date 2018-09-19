Very Clean updated first floor unit with new appliances, kitchen, hardwood floors and paint. View of the pool. Washer and Dryer in unit. HOA fee paid by the landlord which includes tenant's electricity and water.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6025 Averill Way have?
Some of 6025 Averill Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated.
