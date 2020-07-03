All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:54 AM

6020 Overlook Drive

6020 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Overlook Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in great location. Close proximity to schools and major highways. In unit washer and dryer. Refrigerator and all appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Overlook Drive have any available units?
6020 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 6020 Overlook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Overlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6020 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 6020 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 Overlook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 6020 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6020 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.

