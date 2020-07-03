Rent Calculator
602 Blair Boulevard
602 Blair Boulevard
602 Blair Boulevard
Location
602 Blair Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom home in the heart of Santa Monica! Hardwood floors throughout, darling kitchen with appliances included. Huge backyard and deck for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Blair Boulevard have any available units?
602 Blair Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 602 Blair Boulevard have?
Some of 602 Blair Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 602 Blair Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
602 Blair Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Blair Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 602 Blair Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 602 Blair Boulevard offer parking?
No, 602 Blair Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 602 Blair Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Blair Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Blair Boulevard have a pool?
No, 602 Blair Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 602 Blair Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 602 Blair Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Blair Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Blair Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
