Home
Dallas, TX
6013 Ross Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6013 Ross Avenue
6013 Ross Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6013 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice upstairs duplex in desirable area. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Close to Downtown and
Uptown. One car garage goes with this unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6013 Ross Avenue have any available units?
6013 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6013 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 6013 Ross Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6013 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6013 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6013 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6013 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6013 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 6013 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 6013 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6013 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6013 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6013 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.
