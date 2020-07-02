All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:36 AM

6007 Lytham Dr

6007 Lytham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Lytham Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open kitchen to breakfast area, gas cook top, cathedral ceiling in the formal living room with separate formal dining area. Across from community pool with low maintenance yard. All bedrooms are upstairs. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Lytham Dr have any available units?
6007 Lytham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6007 Lytham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Lytham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Lytham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 Lytham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6007 Lytham Dr offer parking?
No, 6007 Lytham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6007 Lytham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Lytham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Lytham Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6007 Lytham Dr has a pool.
Does 6007 Lytham Dr have accessible units?
No, 6007 Lytham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Lytham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 Lytham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 Lytham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 Lytham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

