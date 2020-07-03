THIS UNIQUE AND OPEN FOUR BEDROOM OR THREE BEDROOM WITH STUDY, WITH TWO BATHS, TWO CAR GARAGE, SUN ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA, WBFP AND FAUX WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT (NO CARPET) HAS A NEW EIGHT FOOT WOOD FENCE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6007 Gentle Knoll Lane have any available units?
6007 Gentle Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 Gentle Knoll Lane have?
Some of 6007 Gentle Knoll Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 Gentle Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Gentle Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.