6004 Morningside Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
6004 Morningside Avenue
6004 Morningside Ave
·
No Longer Available
6004 Morningside Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
parking
Cute 2nd level duplex on M streets and Greenville Avenue. 2 bedroom, one bath. Hardwood floors, covered patio and tons of windows. Great location close to downtown and SMU.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6004 Morningside Avenue have any available units?
6004 Morningside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6004 Morningside Avenue have?
Some of 6004 Morningside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6004 Morningside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Morningside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Morningside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Morningside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6004 Morningside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Morningside Avenue offers parking.
Does 6004 Morningside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Morningside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Morningside Avenue have a pool?
No, 6004 Morningside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Morningside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6004 Morningside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Morningside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Morningside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
