Dallas, TX
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:15 PM

6003 Palo Pinto Avenue

6003 Palo Pinto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Palo Pinto Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Remodeled duplex available for immediate occupancy. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom with a fenced back yard. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, built in office desk, walk in pantry and closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have any available units?
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have?
Some of 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue offers parking.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have a pool?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue has units with dishwashers.

