Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:15 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Remodeled duplex available for immediate occupancy. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom with a fenced back yard. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, built in office desk, walk in pantry and closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have any available units?
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have?
Some of 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Palo Pinto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue offers parking.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have a pool?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Palo Pinto Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University