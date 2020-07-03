All apartments in Dallas
5981 Arapaho Road
5981 Arapaho Road

5981 Arapaho Road · No Longer Available
Location

5981 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Overlooks the 18th fairway of the Prestonwood Country Club Golf Club. Conveniently located near shopping centers, bars and restaurants. Easy access to major highway & tollway. Washer & Dryer is included. Paid Utilities (Water & Trash)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5981 Arapaho Road have any available units?
5981 Arapaho Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5981 Arapaho Road have?
Some of 5981 Arapaho Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5981 Arapaho Road currently offering any rent specials?
5981 Arapaho Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5981 Arapaho Road pet-friendly?
No, 5981 Arapaho Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road offer parking?
No, 5981 Arapaho Road does not offer parking.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5981 Arapaho Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have a pool?
Yes, 5981 Arapaho Road has a pool.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have accessible units?
No, 5981 Arapaho Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5981 Arapaho Road has units with dishwashers.

