Overlooks the 18th fairway of the Prestonwood Country Club Golf Club. Conveniently located near shopping centers, bars and restaurants. Easy access to major highway & tollway. Washer & Dryer is included. Paid Utilities (Water & Trash)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have any available units?
5981 Arapaho Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5981 Arapaho Road have?
Some of 5981 Arapaho Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5981 Arapaho Road currently offering any rent specials?
5981 Arapaho Road is not currently offering any rent specials.