Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:24 PM

5959 E Northwest Hwy

5959 E Northwest Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

5959 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
North Central Dallas 1/1 $895 Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Elevators, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 E Northwest Hwy have any available units?
5959 E Northwest Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5959 E Northwest Hwy have?
Some of 5959 E Northwest Hwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5959 E Northwest Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
5959 E Northwest Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 E Northwest Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 5959 E Northwest Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5959 E Northwest Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 5959 E Northwest Hwy offers parking.
Does 5959 E Northwest Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 E Northwest Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 E Northwest Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 5959 E Northwest Hwy has a pool.
Does 5959 E Northwest Hwy have accessible units?
No, 5959 E Northwest Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 E Northwest Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5959 E Northwest Hwy has units with dishwashers.

