5951 Glen Heather Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

MUST SEE! Tastefully updated patio home in most desirable community of West Prestonwood. Close to Preston and Frankford Rd. Easy access to George Bush and Dallas North Tollway. Plano ISD. 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with large formal living,dining and breakfast.Dinning room decorated with beautiful chandelier and living room with airy, vaulted ceiling, perfect for entertainment. Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Bright breakfast nook facing landscaped patio courtyard. Huge master bedroom suite with spacious walk-in closet. Wood and tile floor throughout. No carpet.House could be fully furnished with furnitures.Duplex. 2 cars garage. Private backyard and front patio. Available NOW!!!