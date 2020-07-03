All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5951 Glen Heather Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5951 Glen Heather Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:25 AM

5951 Glen Heather Drive

5951 Glen Heather Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5951 Glen Heather Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
MUST SEE! Tastefully updated patio home in most desirable community of West Prestonwood. Close to Preston and Frankford Rd. Easy access to George Bush and Dallas North Tollway. Plano ISD. 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with large formal living,dining and breakfast.Dinning room decorated with beautiful chandelier and living room with airy, vaulted ceiling, perfect for entertainment. Kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Bright breakfast nook facing landscaped patio courtyard. Huge master bedroom suite with spacious walk-in closet. Wood and tile floor throughout. No carpet.House could be fully furnished with furnitures.Duplex. 2 cars garage. Private backyard and front patio. Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 Glen Heather Drive have any available units?
5951 Glen Heather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5951 Glen Heather Drive have?
Some of 5951 Glen Heather Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 Glen Heather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5951 Glen Heather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 Glen Heather Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5951 Glen Heather Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5951 Glen Heather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5951 Glen Heather Drive offers parking.
Does 5951 Glen Heather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5951 Glen Heather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 Glen Heather Drive have a pool?
No, 5951 Glen Heather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5951 Glen Heather Drive have accessible units?
No, 5951 Glen Heather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 Glen Heather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5951 Glen Heather Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University