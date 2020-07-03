All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:30 AM

5943 Preston Valley Drive

5943 Preston Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5943 Preston Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated Condo. Hardwood floors through out home. Granite countertops and updated bathroom and kitchen. The property has a cute patio area and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have any available units?
5943 Preston Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have?
Some of 5943 Preston Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Preston Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Preston Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Preston Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5943 Preston Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Preston Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5943 Preston Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5943 Preston Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5943 Preston Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5943 Preston Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

