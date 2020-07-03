5943 Preston Valley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Updated Condo. Hardwood floors through out home. Granite countertops and updated bathroom and kitchen. The property has a cute patio area and two car garage.