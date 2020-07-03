Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5943 Preston Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5943 Preston Valley Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5943 Preston Valley Drive
5943 Preston Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5943 Preston Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75240
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated Condo. Hardwood floors through out home. Granite countertops and updated bathroom and kitchen. The property has a cute patio area and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have any available units?
5943 Preston Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have?
Some of 5943 Preston Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5943 Preston Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Preston Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Preston Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5943 Preston Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Preston Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5943 Preston Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5943 Preston Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5943 Preston Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Preston Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5943 Preston Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University