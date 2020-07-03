5930 Arapaho Rd Unit: A5

Amenities

rent:$855-905

Welcome home to Enclave at Prestonwood Apartment Homes! We are conveniently located nearby Addisons entertainment, shopping and dining district along with smooth access to several surface streets and I-635 for an easy commute anywhere you want to be. Our beautiful community offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring faux granite countertops, nickel hardware, an all electric gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, your own private patio or balcony area, spacious walk in closets, two toned painted accent walls, and central heating and air conditioning. Relax and unwind in one of our two sparkling swimming pools, soothing spa or outdoor kitchen areas with gas barbecue grills. We offer a game room with a billiards table, clubhouse and childrens play area. Residents appreciate our on-call/on-site maintenance, fully equipped business center and our easy access utility connect via the internet. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your new home at Enclave at Prestonwood!



Pets OK w deposit



Mon-Fri 8:30am - 5:30

Saturday 10:00am - 5:30

Sunday 1:00am - 5:30



