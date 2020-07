Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This fully remodeled, upstairs duplex is the perfect blend of charm and modern amenities within walking distance to all that Lower Greenville has to offer. Kitchen is complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Finished with fireplace, stained glass windows, and rich hardwood floors for charm and coziness.