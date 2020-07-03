All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 15 2019 at 6:23 PM

5926 Palo Pinto Avenue

5926 Palo Pinto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Palo Pinto Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming craftsman style home in the M-Street area for lease. This two bedroom one bath home also has a large bonus room which could be a 3rd bedroom or office. Updates includes all new exterior and interior paint, refinished original hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom, and a new HVAC system. Large washer, dryer and refrigerator included in lease. Located near the Katy trail, Greenville Ave and M-Street area and within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Great opportunity to be close to everything and in a super cute craftsman style home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue have any available units?
5926 Palo Pinto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue have?
Some of 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Palo Pinto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue offers parking.
Does 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue have a pool?
No, 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 Palo Pinto Avenue has units with dishwashers.

