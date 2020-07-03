5926 Palo Pinto Avenue

Amenities

Charming craftsman style home in the M-Street area for lease. This two bedroom one bath home also has a large bonus room which could be a 3rd bedroom or office. Updates includes all new exterior and interior paint, refinished original hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom, and a new HVAC system. Large washer, dryer and refrigerator included in lease. Located near the Katy trail, Greenville Ave and M-Street area and within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Great opportunity to be close to everything and in a super cute craftsman style home!