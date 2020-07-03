All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5926 Belmont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5926 Belmont Avenue

5926 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming three bedroom traditional with large fenced in yard and room to spread out, close to the new restaurant scene on Greenville Avenue, shopping and just a stone's throw from White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5926 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5926 Belmont Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

