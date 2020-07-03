Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5926 Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5926 Belmont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5926 Belmont Avenue
5926 Belmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5926 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming three bedroom traditional with large fenced in yard and room to spread out, close to the new restaurant scene on Greenville Avenue, shopping and just a stone's throw from White Rock Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5926 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5926 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5926 Belmont Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5926 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University