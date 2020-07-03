Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5923 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
5923 Worth Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:09 PM
1 of 10
5923 Worth Street
5923 Worth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5923 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SILESTONE (GRANITE LOOK COUNTERTOPS), TILE BACKSPLASH, STORM WINDOWS, REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS, UPDATED BATH WITH TILE BATH WALLS AND COUNTERTOPS. DOUBLE STAINLESS STEEL SINK AND FLOOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5923 Worth Street have any available units?
5923 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5923 Worth Street have?
Some of 5923 Worth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5923 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5923 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5923 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 5923 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 5923 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5923 Worth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5923 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5923 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5923 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5923 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.
