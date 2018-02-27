All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

5920 E University Blvd

5920 East University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5920 East University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
North Central Dallas/ Upper Greenville Ave
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1170

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($100/mo), Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 749

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 E University Blvd have any available units?
5920 E University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 E University Blvd have?
Some of 5920 E University Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 E University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5920 E University Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 E University Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 E University Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5920 E University Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5920 E University Blvd offers parking.
Does 5920 E University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 E University Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 E University Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5920 E University Blvd has a pool.
Does 5920 E University Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 5920 E University Blvd has accessible units.
Does 5920 E University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 E University Blvd has units with dishwashers.

