Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5916 Harvest Hill Road
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:43 AM
5916 Harvest Hill Road
5916 Harvest Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5916 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Single story townhouse with parking in back, vinyl plank floors throughout. Tenant pays electric & water (gas if available) Application fee of $50 to be in certified funds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5916 Harvest Hill Road have any available units?
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5916 Harvest Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Harvest Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Harvest Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Harvest Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5916 Harvest Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Harvest Hill Road offers parking.
Does 5916 Harvest Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Harvest Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Harvest Hill Road have a pool?
No, 5916 Harvest Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Harvest Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5916 Harvest Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Harvest Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Harvest Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Harvest Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 Harvest Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
