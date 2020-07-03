All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5916 Birchbrook Drive

5916 Birchbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Birchbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.Spacious 2 Bed, 2 Bath upstair unit condo in beautiful gated community 6 mins from SMU. Updated Kitchen features granite counters with under mount sink and pull out faucet, updated lighting.Kitchen has granite breakfast bar and eat in area that opens up to Living area with hard floors and sliding door to patio. Master has carpet floors lots of closet space, with private access to 2nd enclosed patio and updated en-suite bath. Large Bedroom 2 has carpet floors and fresh paint.Water, trash Community pool and fitness room included . Rent: $1400.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Birchbrook Drive have any available units?
5916 Birchbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 Birchbrook Drive have?
Some of 5916 Birchbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Birchbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Birchbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Birchbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Birchbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5916 Birchbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 5916 Birchbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5916 Birchbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Birchbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Birchbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5916 Birchbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 5916 Birchbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5916 Birchbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Birchbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5916 Birchbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

