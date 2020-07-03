5916 Birchbrook Drive

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.Spacious 2 Bed, 2 Bath upstair unit condo in beautiful gated community 6 mins from SMU. Updated Kitchen features granite counters with under mount sink and pull out faucet, updated lighting.Kitchen has granite breakfast bar and eat in area that opens up to Living area with hard floors and sliding door to patio. Master has carpet floors lots of closet space, with private access to 2nd enclosed patio and updated en-suite bath. Large Bedroom 2 has carpet floors and fresh paint.Water, trash Community pool and fitness room included . Rent: $1400.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.